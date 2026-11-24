The Baltimore Orioles signed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta to a five-year, $125 million deal on Tuesday morning.

The reigning American League Championship Series MVP had a rough start to the 2026 season with the New York Mets before they dealt him to the Rays, where he began to thrive as he did in 2025.

Peralta, 30, had a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts with the Mets, then a 3.25 in 10 starts with the Rays before his incredible Postseason run up until the World Series.

He gave up just one run through 12 innings of work for the Rays in the ALCS, before getting hammered in his lone World Series start against his former team in the Brewers.

The two-time All-Star and former ace of the Brewers was one of the top free agent pitchers looking to cash out, and it came after the Chicago Cubs signed former Orioles ace Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $125 million deal.