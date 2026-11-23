The New York Yankees signed left-handed reliever Brent Suter to a one-year contract with a club option for 2028, pending a physical.

The contract is valued at $3.75 million for 2027 and $3.5 million (with a $250,000 buyout) for 2028.

The Yankees have focused on their bullpen to begin the offseason. The Suter move follows closer David Bednar accepting a $23.15 million qualifying offer, left-hander Tim Hill re-signing on a one-year deal and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga returning to his former team on a two-year deal.

Suter, 37, was dealt from the Los Angeles Angels to the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline in August. He was 2-0 with a 1.63 ERA in 13 games (one start) in his brief time in Atlanta, with 23 strikeouts and eight walks in 27 2/3 innings.

He spent the bulk of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers (2016-22) before stints with the Colorado Rockies (2023) and Cincinnati Reds (2024-25). Across 402 career games (51 starts), Suter is 45-26 with a 3.54 ERA.