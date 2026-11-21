The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a trio of one-year contracts for outfielder Jose Siri ($2.5 million), right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman ($1.05 million), and left-hander Tayler Saucedo ($1.3 million), the club announced Friday.

Siri, who signed a minor league deal with the Angels prior to spring training last year, slashed .241/.296/.417 with 10 home runs across 108 games in 2026.

The Dominican Republic native made his mark defensively, though, ranking second for Los Angeles with five outfield assists and, most notably, robbing a potential grand slam against former teammate Taylor Walls when he reached over the left field wall on May 31st vs. the Rays.

Bachman was drafted by the Angels ninth overall in the 2021 draft, then made his debut in 2023. Since then, he's posted a 4-8 record and a 4.81 ERA over 78 career appearances, including a 4.81 ERA with 49 strikeouts over 48 2/3 innings in 2026.

He set a career high last season with 44 appearances and led the Halos' bullpen in holds (17).

Saucedo, who was signed to a minor league deal ahead of the 2026 season, made 28 appearances and posted a 2.53 ERA with 26 strikeouts over 28 outings, including a 16-appearance stretch in which he did not allow a run (Aug. 31-Sept. 25) to finish the season with the longest active streak in the majors.

With the three deals, all unsigned players on the Angels' 40-man roster have been tendered contracts.