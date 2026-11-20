The Chicago White Sox acquired pitcher Jordan Leasure from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Christian Coppola on Friday.

Coppola, 23, was drafted in the 12th round of the MLB Draft this past season. He posted a 2.89 ERA in 13 games with 69 strikeouts and 12 walks over 37.1 innings for St. Joseph's University.

Leasure, 28, has been in the league for three years now. After a solid 2025 campaign, Leasure had a tough go at it this past season, finishing with a 6.27 ERA after giving up 13 runs on 15 hits in 18.2 innings.

He is projected to miss the entire 2027 season (pending lockout) after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August, which forced him to miss the rest of the 2026 season.