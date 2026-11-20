The New York Mets signed relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez to a three-year, $12 million deal on Thursday, pending a physical.

According to reporter Jose F. Rivera, Hernandez's contract includes a $300k signing bonus, $4 million in 2027, then $3.75 million in 2028 and 2029.

Hernandez, 29, has spent the last three years with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the Nippon Professional Baseball league (Japan). The Hawks are coming off a four-game sweep of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in the Japan Series to take home this year's title.

He finished this past season with the Hawks posting a stellar 1.41 ERA in 44.2 innings, giving up just seven earned runs on 26 hits and 16 walks with 55 strikeouts.

Hernandez hasn't pitched in Major League Baseball since 2022, when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox and only pitched in seven games.

His first three years in the league were rather successful. Between 2019 and 2021, Hernandez averaged a 3.66 ERA and 99.2 strikeouts with an average of 62.6 innings.

Now, he'll join a Mets team that is trying to go all in on top MLB free agent and three-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.