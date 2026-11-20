US Senators have introduced a bill to repeal Major League Baseball's century-old exemption from antitrust laws, in a move welcomed by the players' union Thursday as the two sides face off ahead of a lockout over salary negotiations.

The bipartisan "Competition in Professional Baseball Act" introduced by Democrat Dick Durbin and Republican Mike Lee would make MLB subject to the same antitrust laws as other US professional sports leagues like the NFL and NBA.

While in practice the exemption already does not apply to MLB players, it does affect baseball's minor leagues, where teams are affiliates of MLB franchises.

And the move comes in the context of a tense stand-off between owners and players over a new collective bargaining agreement which could delay the start of next season if no deal is reached, with teams pushing for a salary cap and the union resisting.

"I have said for years that it is time to reconsider MLB's special antitrust exemption, which allows them to act as a lawful monopoly," said Durbin, who is retiring from the US Senate in January.

"It is important to note that MLB is the only professional sport to benefit from a broad exemption from the antitrust laws -- one that is based on a Supreme Court decision that the Court itself has said is wrong.

"My bill would repeal professional baseball’s judicially created antitrust exemption and finally place baseball on the same footing as all other professional sports."

In a statement to AFP, the Major League Baseball Players Association said it was "gratified to see the bill introduced by Senators Durbin and Lee to eliminate Major League Baseball's judicially created and unique exemption from the antitrust laws."

"While this exemption was already repealed as to major league players in the 1998 Curt Flood Act, the removal of this anomalous and oft-criticized exemption will ensure that MLB can't use it to inflict damage on minor league players and communities across the country," it said.

The latest development in the brewing battle between MLB and its players comes after league commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday said team owners will not agree to a new deal with the union that does not include a salary cap.

If no new deal is in place in two weeks, owners are expected to impose an immediate lockout, which would be the 10th MLB work stoppage since 1972 over how to divide billions of dollars in profits from the American pastime.

Teams and players would cease contact, and no trades or signings would take place for the duration of the dispute, with March 24 set to be the opening day for the 2027 regular season.