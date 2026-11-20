The Colorado Rockies acquired pitchers Davis Martin and Luis Castillo in a trade deal with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

In exchange, the White Sox are receiving two prospects (*names will be updated in this article when they're revealed).

Colorado are taking on the full $24.15 million of Castillo's remaining contract, with a $25 million vesting option in 2028.

Martin, 29, finished this past season with a 9-8 record, posting a 3.95 ERA through 28 starts (29 games). The four-year righty gave up exactly 146 hits in the same number of innings, walking 46 and striking out a career-high 122.

Castillo, 33, had the roughest year of his 10-year career. Heading into 2026, the three-time All-Star righty finished eight of the previous nine seasons with an ERA below 4.00.

This past year, he finished with a career-worst 5.85 ERA between both the Seattle Mariners and White Sox. In his nine games (six starts) in Chicago, Castillo put up a brutal 8.42 ERA.

His 116 strikeouts were the fewest he's ever recorded in a season with 130+ innings pitched, while his 2.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio was also a career-low.

The Dominican vet finished 2026 giving up 85 earned runs in 130.2 innings.

Colorado finished this past season with the worst record in the league (58-104). Meanwhile, the White Sox were bounced in the American League Division Round of the MLB Postseason.