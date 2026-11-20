The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins in a trade deal on Friday.

In exchange, the Twins are receiving pitcher Bobby Miller and catcher Francisco Espinoza.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft now heads off to a Dodgers team looking to make their return to the World Series (lockout pending) after being bounced by the Milwaukee Brewers during the National League Championship Series.

Lewis, 27, has spent his entire five-year career with the Twins. The righty is coming off arguably the best season of his MLB career after putting up a personal best in hits (105), doubles (24), triples (1), RBI (57), stolen bases (16), walks (38), and strikeouts (130).

His 15 home runs were two short of setting a new career high. However, his .227/.287.380 slashline this past season was a career-worst across the board.

The downside to Lewis is his durability. He has yet to play in more than 130 games in a season since making his debut in 2022. This past season, he dealt with a left knee sprain in April and then shoulder soreness in September.

Miller, 27, is coming off his fourth year with the Dodgers, but hasn't thrown more than 60 innings in a season his debut year in 2023 when the thre 124.1 innings across 23 starts.

He only pitched 7.1 innings this past season after he opened the season on the 60-day IR dealing with a right shoulder injury and back soreness, the former of which Miller has dealt with basically his entire MLB career.

Espinoza, 19, slashed .317/.411/.422 between Rookie and High-A ball last season in the Dodgers minor league system, putting up three home runs and 25 RBI through 46 games with it.