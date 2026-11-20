The Detroit Tigers and starting pitcher Troy Melton agreed on a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Melton's deal includes a club option for 2033 and can max out at $80 million with incentives. The 25-year-old is coming off his first full MLB season after pitching in 16 games the year prior for the Tigers.

He finished 2026 with an 8-5 record in 20 starts, posting a team-best 2.76 earned run average after giving up 35 runs on 92 hits and 37 walks with 94 strikeouts in 114.1 innings of work.

Last year, Melton made his MLB debut, primarily as a relief pitcher before transitioning into a starter. He finished those 16 games (five starts) with the same ERA (2.76), but over 45.2 innings.

The Newport Beach, California, native was selected by the Tigers in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of San Diego State University after posting a 2.07 ERA in 11 starts with 67 strikeouts in 65.1 innings during his final year.