Right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga is returning to the New York Yankees, ESPN reported Friday.

The two sides agreed to a two-year contract worth approximately $18 million with a team option for 2029, pending a physical.

Loaisiga, 32, made his major league debut with the Yankees in 2018 and was limited by injuries for much of his eight-season tenure. He was impacted by injuries to his throwing arm and shoulder that included a strained rotator cuff, a shoulder strain and inflammation, and elbow inflammation that led to surgery. He also was sidelined during his final season by a back ailment.

The Yankees did not re-sign Loaisiga following the 2025 season. Instead, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks and made a career-high 67 appearances.

He finished 7-3 with a 2.42 ERA, 48 strikeouts and only three home runs allowed in 67 innings.

His best season in New York came in 2021, when he went 9-4 with a 2.17 ERA and five saves. He threw 70.2 innings over 57 games.

With New York, Loaisiga is 19-12 with a 3.54 ERA in 193 games (11 starts) across 249.1 innings.