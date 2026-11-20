New York Mets offered Major League Baseball's top free agent Tarik Skubal a nine-year deal worth up to $400 million, according to Jim Duquette.

Skubal, 30, was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season, finishing with a combined 2.72 earned run average after giving up 48 earned runs on 126 hits and 27 walks with 186 strikeouts through 158.2 innings.

He missed some time after undergoing surgery to remove bone chips in his throwing elbow, but still pitched in 26 starts (down from the previous two years, when he finished with 31 in each).

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who won back-to-back (2024-2025), led the American League in ERA both years, while winning the Triple Crown in 2024.

Skubal has established himself as arguably the best pitcher of the 2020s after he posted 164 strikeouts in his first full season (2021). Since that season, Skubal has yet to finish a season with an ERA above 4.00.

He's thrown a sub-3.00 ERA in each of the past four seasons, breaking multiple records along the way.

In 2025, Skubal set the record for most strikeouts during a Maddux with 13, which was broken this past season by reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob Misiorowski (Milwaukee Brewers), who struck out 15.

During the Tigers' 2025 Postseason run, Skubal set a record with seven straight strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners. His 13 strikeouts against them were also the most in a winner-takes-all Postseason matchup.

This past season, Skubal beat out future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer to become the fastest player in Tigers history to reach the 1,000-strikeout mark. Skubal did it in 857 innings; Scherzer in 944.2.

Whoever signs Skubal will be bringing on a guaranteed ace and arguably the best starting pitcher in baseball.