The San Diego Padres and outfielder Gavin Sheets agreed to a three-year, $11 million deal on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Sheets will receive $2.5 million in 2027 and has player options for $4 million in both 2028 and 2029. He will also receive a $500,000 signing bonus.

The deal allows the Padres to avoid arbitration with Sheets.

Sheets, 30, batted just .212 last season to go with 17 homers and 48 RBIs in 125 games. He did smash a two-run, pinch-hit homer in Game 2 of the National League wild-card series when the Padres completed a two-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

In 2025, his first season with San Diego, Sheets established career highs of a .252 average, 19 homers, 28 doubles and 71 RBIs.

Sheets spent his first four big league seasons with the Chicago White Sox. He has 82 homers, 294 RBI, and a .232 average in 705 career games.