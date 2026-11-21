New York Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing has agreed to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension

New York Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing has agreed to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension, SNY reported on Saturday.

Per the report, the deal has a club option for a ninth season.

The reported contract serves as the largest pre-arbitration commitment for which the Mets have agreed, surpassing the six-year, $55 million deal that star third baseman David Wright signed in 2007, per Spotrac.com.

Ewing, 21, began the year with the Mets' Double-A Binghamton affiliate before being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse and then to New York to make his MLB debut on May 12th.

The highly touted prospect batted .252 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs in 120 games with the Mets last season.

Ewing entered 2026 ranked among baseball's top 100 prospects by Baseball America (No. 83), MLB.com (No. 97) and Baseball Prospectus (No. 38). He was selected by the Mets during the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.