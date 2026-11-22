Two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal signed a nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets on Sunday.

It is officially the largest deal for a pitcher in MLB history.

Skubal, 29, was originally traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers before this past season's trade deadline. He was the top-ranked free agent heading into the offseason for both pitchers and hitters after posting a fourth straight season with an earned run average below 3.00.

The former Triple Crown winner finished the 2026 season with a combined 2.72 ERA (DET - 2.79, LAD - 2.21) through 158.2 innings of work. Skubal posted 186 strikeouts, down from 241 in 2025 and a league-leading 228 in 2024, after missing over a month due to surgery he underwent to remove bone chips in his left elbow (throwing arm).

During the Postseason, Skubal gave up three runs on seven hits through 12 innings (two starts) with 14 strikeouts and four walks.

He has pitched in three straight Postseasons (2024-2026) between the Tigers and Dodgers, posting a combined 2.13 ERA with a 7:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (70 strikeouts, 10 walks). In seven of those starts, Skubal has only given up more than two runs once (2024 ALDS Game 5 vs. Cleveland Guardians).

Skubal has established himself as one of the league's most dominant pitchers following a rough first two years (2020-2021) in the league.

He has a 3.02 career ERA with a 66-44 record. Since 2024, Skubal is only second to Dylan Cease (678) in strikeouts by a starting pitcher (655). Zack Wheeler (612) is the only other to join the two with at least 600.

Skubal's 2.40 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in that same time frame are the best in baseball. Wheeler is a full 0.30 behind him in ERA (2.60), and Tampa Bay Rays' ace Drew Rasmussen is behind him in WHIP (0.96).