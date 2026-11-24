The Chicago Cubs and left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rodgers agreed to a five-year, $120 million deal on Monday night, pending a physical.

Rogers, 30, spent the past two and a half years reviving his career with the Baltimore Orioles after the team received him in a trade with the Miami Marlins back in 2024.

Now, the veteran earns the biggest paycheck of his career.

In 2025, Rogers looked like a shoo-in for the American League Cy Young Award had he not missed time. He finished that season with a stellar 1.80 ERA in 18 starts.

He gave up just 70 hits and 29 walks with 103 strikeouts in 109.2 innings.

Despite his numbers hitting a stump this past season, he still finished with a 4.03 ERA across a career-high 30 starts, tying his personal best of 157 strikeouts. The last time Rogers hit that mark was in 2021, when he was runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year.

He now joins a Chicago Cubs team that was swept by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card this past Postseason.

The Cubs' starting rotation last year ranked 18th in ERA (4.27) and strikeouts (735).