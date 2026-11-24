Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. are the latest pair of players generating MLB free agency buzz to start the week.

Peralta, 30, is generating interest from a handful of teams that include: Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, and, most recently, the Baltimore Orioles.

The reigning American League Championship Series MVP had a rough start to the 2026 season with the New York Mets before they dealt him to the Rays, where he began to thrive as he did in 2025.

Peralta had a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts with the Mets, then a 3.25 in 10 starts with the Rays before his incredible Postseason run up until the World Series.

He gave up just one run through 12 innings of work for the Rays in the ALCS, before getting hammered in his lone World Series start against his former team in the Brewers.

The two-time All-Star and former ace of the Brewers is one of the top five players on the free agent market looking to cash out big after Tarik Skubal signed a record-setting nine-year, $450 million deal with the Mets.

Chisholm to another New York team?

As for Chisholm, 28, he's rated as a top-five second baseman on the free agent market and is generating buzz around the Mets as they look to continue their big spending this free agency.

He's coming off a 2026 season hitting 19 home runs and 55 RBI with a career-high 41 stolen bases. However, his .231 batting average and .399 slugging percentage were both career lows despite playing in the hitter-friendly Yankees ballpark for half the season.

Chisholm's 157 strikeouts were a career-high, while his .312 on-base percentage (min. 100 games) was a personal worst since 2021 (.301), his first full season in the league.

In 2025, Chisholm posted just the third 30-30 season in Yankees history, hitting 31 home runs with 31 stolen bases.

Should he join the Mets, he'll be part of an infield with Francisco Lindor, Paul Goldschmidt at first, who just signed a one-year deal for $8 million, Brett Baty, Bo Bichette, and Marcus Semien.