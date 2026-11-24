The Chicago Cubs signed Japanese superstar Teruaki Sato to a six-year, $120 million deal on Tuesday morning.

Sato, 27, is the Nippon Professional Baseball's reigning Triple Crown winner and a two-time MVP of the Central League.

He's coming off a season in which he slashed .306/.383/.609 with 39 home runs and 106 RBI, along with a career high in both hits (165) and doubles (40), through 143 games with the Hanshin Tigers.

The Gold Glove third baseman is a five-time All-Star and 2023 NPB champion. In 2025, he won his first MVP after hitting 40 home runs with 102 RBI.

The signing comes a day after the Cubs signed starting left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $120 million deal as the team begins to unload in free agency.

Now, the Cubs grabbed the biggest international free agent on the market as they look to rebound following a National League Wild Card sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres this past Postseason.

Chicago ranked third in the league in home runs (220) and sixth in hits (1,398) and batting average (.251), while being first in runs scored (850), RBI (804), and walks (674).

Sato, nicknamed "Satoteru" combining 'Sato' and 'Teru' from his name, has spent all six years of his professional career with the Tigers. In his 2021 debut season, Sato made an impact right away with 25 home runs and 69 RBI.

Since then, he has finished only one season with fewer than 20 home runs (2024), the same year he posted a then-career-high .275 batting average.

He became the first left-handed hitter in NPB history to hit at least 20 home runs in each of his first three seasons, eventually becoming just the second player in Tigers history to win the Triple Crown (Randy Bass - 1986).

Sato was also the first player since Shigeo Nagashima in 1958 to hit three home runs in a single game.

The Japanese slugger said his biggest MLB influence is Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.