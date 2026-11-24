The Cleveland Guardians signed left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic to a one-year, $17.5 million deal on Tuesday morning as the market heats up in MLB free agency.

Bubic, 29, was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season in a trade with the Kansas City Royals. He finished the 2026 season with a 3.76 earned run average through 14 games (nine starts, all with Kansas City).

Cleveland are taking a chance on the veteran after he missed time this past season with a left elbow/forearm flexor strain that he suffered back in May and left shoulder impingement symptoms during his rehab in June.

He now heads to a Guardians organization prominently known for its star pitching.

The move comes a day after the Cubs set the market by signing lefty starting pitcher Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $120 million deal.

Bubic has experience as both a starter and reliever.

He made his MLB debut with the Royals as a starter in 2021, followed by a couple of rough years, including a 2023 season in which he posted a career-worst 5.58 ERA.

Then, things changed in 2023 after he underwent Tommy John surgery.

In 2024, he spent all 27 games as a reliever for the Royals, finishing with a solid 2.67 ERA. A year later, they converted him to a starter, and he became an All-Star for the first time in his career.

The veteran finished the 2025 season with a 2.55 ERA and a career-high 116 strikeouts in 116.1 innings across 20 starts.