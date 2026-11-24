The Toronto Blue Jays and Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira are in agreement on a five-year, $80 million deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus and an opt-out after the third season, according to ESPN.

Taira, 27, is a four-time All-Star selection with the Saitama Seibu Lions. He was the Pacific League Rookie of the Year in 2020.

Taira transitioned from the bullpen to the rotation in 2026 and finished 12-5 with a 1.36 ERA in 23 games, fanning 141 batters in 146 innings.

He is 37-24 with 62 saves and a 1.85 ERA in 325 career appearances in Nippon Professional Baseball. He has struck out 620 batters and walked 226 in 592 innings.