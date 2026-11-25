The Miami Marlins signed catcher Gary Sanchez to a one-year, $6.5 million deal on Wednesday.

Sanchez, 33, will be joining his seventh team in 13 seasons, three in the last three.

The veteran catcher spent last season as a member of the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers. He finished the 2026 season slashing .209/.349/.422 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI in 86 games.

Sanchez hasn't played in more than 100 games in a single season since 2022, as he is now primarily serving as a backup catcher nowadays.

He needs 55 more games to hit the 1,000 mark and 53 more RBI to reach 600 for his career. If he reaches the mark in 2027 (lockout pending), he'll join Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals), J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies), and Willson Contreras (Milwaukee Brewers) as the only active catchers with 600 RBI.

The two-time All-Star has a career .223 batting average and eclipsed 200 home runs (201) this past season.