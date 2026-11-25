The Detroit Tigers signed two-time All-Star starting pitcher Kevin Gausman to a one-year, $25 million deal on Wednesday.

Gausman, 35, will now be on the seventh team entering his 15th season after the Toronto Blue Jays traded him to the Chicago Cubs ahead of the trade deadline back in August.

It was a down year for Gausman this past season. His 4.51 ERA was the highest it has been since 2019 (5.72), after not finishing a season with an ERA higher than 3.90 in any of the past six years.

He gave up 89 earned runs in 2026 on 179 hits and 47 walks with 184 strikeouts through 177.2 innings.

Gausman has proven to be one of the most durable pitchers of the 2020s, recording at least 30 starts in now six straight seasons. His 1103.1 innings since 2021 are the second-most in baseball behind Logan Webb (1,129.0). In that same time, he has given up exactly 1,000 hits.

Gausman bounced around after spending the first five and a half years of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

The team traded him to the Atlanta Braves in 2018 before they traded him to the Cincinnati Reds a year later. Gausman joined the San Francisco Giants for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, when his career came back alive.

Between 2021 and 2023, Gausman was in the American League Cy Young talks. In 2021, Gausman had a true breakout year posting a career-best 2.21 ERA through 31 starts, earning his first All-Star nomination.

In 2023, Gausman ultimately finished third in Cy Young voting after leading the AL with 237 strikeouts and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings (also a 3.16 ERA).

Fast forward a couple more years and Gausman gave up just four runs in 18 combined innings with 12 strikeouts between four total games across the AL Division Series and AL Championship Series, before getting hammered in the World Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gausman became a fan favorite among the Toronto faithful, eventually receiving an emotional standing ovation in his final game with the team before being traded away to the Cubs.

Gausman is 62 strikeouts away from reaching 2,200 for his career, nine wins away from 130, and seven games away from 400; 46 more for starts.

He has a 3.87 career ERA.