The Baltimore Orioles brought back outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on a one-year, $12 million deal on Wednesday.

Robert, 29, was claimed by the Orioles off waivers after the Mets designated him for assignment at the end of August. He played in only three games for the O's, going 2-for-12 (.182) at the plate with one single, one home run, and three RBI.

Before the Mets dropped him, Robert was slashing .223/.303/.399 with 10 home runs and 23 RBI through 58 games.

Heading into this past season, Robert spent the first six years of his career with the Chicago White Sox, where he became a Gold Glove All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner.

Not particularly known for his power, 2023 was the only season where he posted more than 15 home runs when he finished with 38 and a career-high 80 RBI.

Since then, Robert has yet to hit at least 15 home runs or record more than 60 RBI in a season. His 2023 All-Star campaign was also the last year he posted a batting average above .230 with a .264.

In 2025, Robert was still a threat on the basepaths when he stole a career-high 38 bases. However, this past season, he stole a career-low two bases.

Baltimore recently signed reigning ALCS MVP Freddy Peralta to boost their starting rotation. Now, they're bringing back a veteran outfielder to address a position issue, adding depth to their lineup.