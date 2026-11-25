Major League Baseball sued its players' union on Wednesday, seeking a court declaration that a planned lockout next week is legal and hoping to forestall any effort by players to challenge it under federal antitrust law.

The lawsuit escalated into a heated battle among MLB, its 30 teams, and players over a new collective bargaining agreement, where the central issue is whether to implement baseball's first salary cap.

Baseball's five-year labor contract expires on December 1, and owners are expected to immediately lock out players. A work stoppage would be the 10th since 1972, though no regular- or post-season games have been lost since the 1994 and 1995 players' strike.

In its complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, MLB said it has a "reasonable and imminent fear" that the Major League Baseball Players Association will try to derail talks for a new contract by declaring it no longer represents the players, known as a disclaimer, freeing the players to pursue antitrust litigation.

"MLB brings this action to keep the dispute over the next collective bargaining agreement at the bargaining table, where federal law says it belongs," the complaint said. "The union has not engaged in good-faith bargaining over the central economic issues in these negotiations, even as the expiration of the current CBA is imminent."

The players' union said in a statement: "The lawsuit filed today by MLB is completely frivolous. We will respond appropriately, but MLB’s decision to run to court in the middle of negotiations rather than bargain in good faith is incredibly disappointing.

Salary cap dispute

A salary cap would likely reduce spending disparities between large- and small-market teams.

Baseball is the only major US team sport that does not have a cap. The players' union considers a salary cap a non-starter in negotiations.

MLB's most recent contract proposal sets a salary cap of $258.2 million and a floor of $180.2 million per team, starting in 2028.

Based on season-end payrolls, 12 teams including the World Series winner Milwaukee Brewers and American League pennant winner Tampa Bay Rays, would have to boost payrolls to meet the floor, MLB has said.

Eight teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and New York Yankees, would have to reduce payrolls.

A lockout would halt all player activity, as well as free-agent signings, trades and use of team facilities. The last lockout lasted 99 days and delayed the 2022 season by one week.

Players' union tactics

MLB said players' unions have disclaimed their representation of players in labor disputes involving the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Baseball also expects the MLBPA to file an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

The defendants include players' union representatives Chris Bassitt, Jake Cronenworth, Pete Fairbanks, Cedric Mullins II, Marcus Semien, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal and Brent Suter.

Skubal became baseball's highest-paid pitcher this week, signing a nine-year, $450 million contract with the Mets.

Unlike other major US sports leagues, baseball has been largely shielded from federal antitrust law, an exemption rooted in a 1922 US Supreme Court decision.

Congress partially rolled back the exemption with the Curt Flood Act of 1998, which said antitrust laws apply to MLB players.

Flood was a former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder who challenged baseball's reserve clause, which, prior to free agency, bound players to their teams even after their contracts expired. The Supreme Court rejected Flood's challenge in 1972.