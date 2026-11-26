The Colorado Rockies signed starting pitcher David Peterson to a two-year, $32 million deal on Wednesday.

Peterson, 31, is a Colorado native and was originally drafted out of Regis Jesuit High School in the 28th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He ultimately decided to go to college at Oregon before being drafted 20th overall by the New York Mets in 2017.

The veteran is coming off a 2026 season in which he posted a 4.79 ERA in 32 games (23 starts).

After a rough go with the Mets, putting up a 6.09 ERA in 16 games (nine starts), the team traded him to the Chicago Cubs, where he found his footing.

Peterson had a 3.70 ERA with the Cubs through 16 games (15 starts), giving up 33 runs on 75 hits and 35 walks with 74 strikeouts in 80.1 innings.

He'll be entering his eighth big-league season after spending the first six and a half years with the Mets.

Peterson's career has literally been up and down since his debut. In 2020, he posted a 3.44 ERA as a rookie in 10 games. The following year? A 5.54 ERA in 15 starts. Then a 3.83 ERA in 2022, 5.03 in 2023, 2.90 in 2024, and 4.22 in 2025.

He's now thrown at least 100 strikeouts and recorded at least a 49% ground ball percentage in five straight seasons.