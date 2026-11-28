The Baltimore Orioles re-signed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to a one-year contract Saturday.

The deal is worth $12 million, according to multiple reports. The Orioles declined Robert's $20 million club option for 2027 on October 31st, paying him a $2 million buyout.

An All-Star in 2023 and a Gold Glove winner in 2020 with the Chicago White Sox, Robert found himself waived by the New York Mets last season before the Orioles claimed him off waivers on August 31st.

The 29-year-old appeared in three games for the Orioles with 12 plate appearances and two hits. He missed nearly three months with a herniated disk in his lower back while with the Mets before a left hamstring injury ended his season in early September.

Acquired from the White Sox on Jan. 20, Robert batted .223 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs in 58 games for the Mets. Robert is a career .256 hitter with 113 home runs, 324 RBIs and 104 stolen bases in 638 games over seven major league seasons.

The Orioles designated right-handed pitcher Braden Nett for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.