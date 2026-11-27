Jazz Chisholm Jr. departs the New York Yankees in free agency, officially signing with the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB free agency has been heating up significantly in recent times, and after Tarik Skubal signed his deal with the New York Mets, the floodgates seemingly opened.

For now, a lot of the top free agent starting pitching options have been taken off the board, but in terms of position players, there are still many that could potentially change a franchise's fortunes moving forward. One of those names was Jazz Chisholm Jr., and after another fantastic season with the New York Yankees, the veteran infielder reportedly had plenty of suitors.

However, it was narrowed down to just one on Friday, as the 28-year-old has now signed a deal with the Yankees American League East rival Toronto Blue Jays, who were looking to add both power and speed to their lineup following a difficult 2026 season.

Despite criticisms, Chisholm was productive once again on the field, hitting .231 with a .711 OPS and 19 home runs across 137 games played. Perhaps more importantly to Toronto is Chisholm's speed and versatility, as he's shown an ability to play the outfield and second base while stealing a combined 72 bases over the past two seasons with the Yankees.

The deal, according to reports is one-year deal with both a player and team option for year two, with a $6 million signing bonus and a $12.5 million salary for the upcoming 2027 season. On paper, this is a great pickup for Toronto, and with money still to spend, this is a team that's still been linked to the likes of Adrian Morejon, Seiya Suzuki and Ketel Marte.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays will need to make at least one more move before their off-season is finished, but with the addition of the former Yankees infielder, they've bolstered a lineup that desperately needed it following the 2026 campaign.