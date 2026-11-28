Adrian Morejon officially snubs the Yankees, Padres and signs with the Toronto Blue Jays, while Alex Vesia signed with the New York Mets shortly afterwards.

Over the past week, MLB free agency has been heating up, and for some teams, they've started to lock down key pieces ahead of the 2027 season or a potential lockout.

One team that's been very active are the Toronto Blue Jays, as they followed up the signing of Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira with former New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. The feeling around baseball however was that they were not done, and on Saturday they proved just that, as they beat out the Yankees and San Diego Padres to sign star left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon.

The 27-year-old officially signed a five-year, $115 million deal to head north of the border, the biggest ever deal handed out by a team to a relief pitcher after Edwin Diaz' $102 million deal with the New York Mets. On paper though, it's absolutely worth it for Toronto, as he posted a 9-3 record with a 2.83 ERA across 86.0 innings of work a season ago, establishing himself as one of, if not the best left-handed reliever in the sport.

In Toronto, he joins a group that also has Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers and Spencer Miles, making this one of the most formidable bullpens in the entire sport.

He wasn't the only reliever to sign on Saturday, as shortly after that was announced, Jeff Passan was back, revealing that Alex Vesia has signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Mets, following the extension of AJ Ewing and the free agency additions of Paul Goldschmidt Tarik Skubal already this off-season.

In Vesia, the Mets are getting a reliable reliever that posted a 2.64 ERA across 56.0 innings of work this past season, and while he's not the caliber of pitcher that Morejon is, it's a much cheaper deal as the Mets continue loading up.

Both of these deals will boost the World Series hopes of both Toronto and New York in 2027, and while both could still be looking to make further moves, their bullpens are much better after Saturday than they were heading into the weekend.