49ers group to assume full ownership of Leeds with EFL approving sale

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. 49ers group to assume full ownership of Leeds with EFL approving sale
49ers group to assume full ownership of Leeds with EFL approving sale
Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season
Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season
Reuters
The English Football League (EFL) has approved the sale of Leeds United to 49ers Enterprises, who will assume full ownership of the second-tier English club, Leeds said on Monday.

Former Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani reached an agreement in June to sell his stake to the 49ers group, the investment arm of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers who have been a Leeds shareholder since their initial investment in May 2018.

Paraag Marathe, previously Leeds vice chairman, would take over as chairman from Radrizzani, Leeds said.

"This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the club," Marathe said in a statement.

"We have already appointed a highly respected First Team Manager with a track record of success, and we are confident Leeds will field a competitive squad to contend for promotion next season.

"We have a responsibility to ensure this club makes our staff, players, supporters and the Leeds and Yorkshire communities proud."

Leeds appointed former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as their new manager two weeks ago, on a four-year contract, to replace Sam Allardyce who left the club by mutual agreement following their relegation from the Premier League.

German Farke led Norwich to the Premier League in his second season before they were relegated back to the second tier in 2019-20. They won the Championship and secured an immediate return to the top flight in 2020-21.

"It has been an honour to guide Leeds United over the last six years and to spend so much time with the best fanbase in the world," Radrizzani said.

"49ers Enterprises have been fantastic partners for years and I'm confident they will take Leeds to the next level."

The statement did not say whether the Italian, who is also chairman and founder of sports broadcasting group Eleven Sports, would still be linked to the club.

Mentions
FootballLeeds
Related Articles
NBA star Russell Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover
Rasmus Kristensen joins Roma on season-long loan from Leeds
Spaniard Rodrigo leaves Leeds for Qatari club Al-Rayyan for undisclosed fee
Show more
Football
Not left behind: Rachel Daly ready to lead the line for England at Women's World Cup
Transfer News LIVE: United agree Onana deal, West Ham interested in Goretzka
Updated
Experience gap no hurdle to World Cup ambitions, say US players O'Hara and Sullivan
Matildas get surprise visit from Australian sporting hero Cathy Freeman
FIFA reveal VAR explanations at Women's World Cup will be 'more transparent'
United States chasing unprecedented glory at expanded Women's World Cup
First woman to manage pro English men's team replaced after two weeks
Women's World Cup Group D preview: England's Lionesses raring to make history
Ronaldo rules out return to Europe, says Saudi league is stronger than MLS
Australia's call for World Cup prize equity adds fuel to fire in women's game
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: United agree Onana deal, West Ham interested in Goretzka
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings
Ilkay Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barcelona's young midfielders
Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |