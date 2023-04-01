Sarrazin ends long French wait for Kitzbuhel downhill win, Schieder second

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Alpine skiing
  3. Kitzbuehel Downhill - Men
  4. Sarrazin ends long French wait for Kitzbuhel downhill win, Schieder second
Sarrazin ends long French wait for Kitzbuhel downhill win, Schieder second
Cyprien Sarrazin ends long French wait for Kitzbuhel downhill win
Cyprien Sarrazin ends long French wait for Kitzbuhel downhill win
Reuters
Cyprien Sarrazin (29) claimed the first World Cup downhill win by a Frenchman at the iconic Kitzbuhel showpiece since 1997 as he topped the leaderboard on Friday.

The French have endured a long wait since Luc Alphand won the race in 1997, having also done so in 1995, but Sarrazin delivered a superb run down the Hahnenkamm.

He clocked 1:55.75 to edge ahead of Italy's Florian Schieder by 0.05 seconds. Swiss Marco Odermatt was the third-fastest.

It continued a strong season for Sarrazin who won in Bormio and had two second places in Wengen.

A second downhill takes place on Saturday.

"Now I know the secret for tomorrow," Sarrazin told Eurosport.

Mentions
Alpine skiingSarrazin CyprienOdermatt MarcoSchieder FlorianKitzbuehel Downhill - MenWinter Sports
Related Articles
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde airlifted after downhill crash
Austrian Feller comes good on second slalom run to win in Adelboden
Marco Odermatt completes Alta Badia double to stretch World Cup lead
Show more
Alpine skiing
Emotional Mikaela Shiffrin edges Petra Vhlova in floodlit slalom at Flachau
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde out for the season after downhill crash
Vlhova wins slalom as overall leader Shiffrin suffers rare blunder in Slovenia
Grenier secures second World Cup win in giant slalom at Kranjska Gora
Unstoppable Shiffrin with 93rd World Cup win in dominant slalom victory
Shiffrin takes her 92nd World Cup win with Lienz giant slalom
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings