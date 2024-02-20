Los Angeles Rams name seven newcomers to coaching staff

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Los Angeles Rams name seven newcomers to coaching staff
Los Angeles Rams name seven newcomers to coaching staff
Sean McVay remains the head coach of the Rams
Sean McVay remains the head coach of the Rams
Gary A. Vasquez - USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Rams announced seven additions to their coaching staff under Sean McVay (38) on Tuesday, as well as the official promotion of Chris Shula (38) to defensive coordinator.

Shula, who was the Rams' pass-rush coordinator and linebackers coach last season, has been on the team's staff since 2017. The son of former Cincinnati Bengals head coach David Shula and grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, he landed his new position after Raheem Morris departed to take over as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

The defensive staff will undergo an overhaul, with Giff Smith announced as the defensive line coach/run game coordinator, while Greg Williams arrives as the inside linebackers coach.

Smith was the interim head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers last season after Brandon Staley was fired. Williams was the passing game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers last season after he was an NFL defensive coach since 2009 with four different teams.

Other new additions to the staff include John Streicher as game management coordinator, Rob Calabrese as an offensive assistant, Dave Ragone as quarterbacks coach, Chili Davis as assistant special teams coach and Nate Scheelhaase as an offensive assistant/pass game specialist.

Remaining with the staff under increased responsibilities is tight ends coach Nick Caley, who also will take on pass-game coordinator duties.

Mentions
American footballNFLLos Angeles RamsAtlanta FalconsCincinnati BengalsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Running back McCaffrey plus four quarterbacks named finalists for NFL's MVP award
NFL roundup: Packers best Bears to earn playoff berth
NFL roundup: Baltimore Ravens crush Miami Dolphins, 49ers grab NFC top spot
Show more
American football
Two charged with murder in shooting at Superbowl rally in Kansas City
Updated
Patriots captain Matthew Slater retires after 16 seasons
Kansas City Chiefs reportedly pick up contract option on star DT Chris Jones
Kansas City police link Super Bowl rally shooting to personal dispute and not terror
Travis Kelce sorry for 'unacceptable' Super Bowl rant at coach Andy Reid
49ers DT Arik Armstead to undergo surgery after playing through torn meniscus in playoffs
Super Bowl LVIII most watched TV broadcast ever with 123.4 million viewers
Some 49ers admit to being unaware of overtime rules after Super Bowl loss
Five unforgettable Super Bowl moments: Kelce explodes, records tumble & more Mahomes magic
Most Read
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Australian Open champion Sabalenka loses in Dubai on return to action against Vekic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings