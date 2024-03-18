Arsenal defender Gabriel out of Brazil friendlies with injury while Bremer called up

Gabriel has been in superb form for Arsenal this season
Gabriel has been in superb form for Arsenal this season
Profimedia
Brazil centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes (26) will miss their upcoming friendly matches against England and Spain due to an injury, with Gleison Bremer (27) named as his replacement, coach Dorival Junior said on Monday.

The Arsenal defender, capped six times for his country, had been included in the 26-man squad announced on Saturday.

Gabriel is the latest absence for Brazil following injuries to Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos.

Bremer has made three appearances for Brazil.

"I had previously announced that we were working with a slightly longer list. A pre-match list, so to speak, and again today we had another casualty," Dorival told reporters.

"Unfortunately, Gabriel Magalhaes is uncalled. In his place, we're calling up Bremer, from Juventus."

Brazil travel to Wembley to play England on Saturday, followed by a visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on March 26th to face Spain.

Mentions
FootballBremerGabriel MagalhaesBrazil
