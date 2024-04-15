Sisay Lemma powers to Boston Marathon win as Hellen Obiri wins women's race

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Sisay Lemma powers to Boston Marathon win as Hellen Obiri wins women's race
Sisay Lemma powers to Boston Marathon win as Hellen Obiri wins women's race
Lemma celebrates his win
Lemma celebrates his win
AFP
Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma (33) attacked early and held on for a dominant victory in the Boston Marathon on Sunday, gaining the redemption he sought after failing to finish last year.

Lemma seized control in the opening miles and built a lead of more than two minutes by the halfway mark on the way to victory in 2:06:17.

By the time those chasing could make any inroads on his lead it was too late and Lemma finished 41sec ahead of compatriot Mohamed Esa - who surged late to grab second ahead of Kenyan Evans Chebet, who was denied a third straight Boston title.

Lemma's gritty wire-to-wire victory was a marked contrast to the late push Kenyan Hellen Obiri (34) delivered to win her second straight women's title in 2:22.37.

In a race that saw 19 women clustered in a leading group at the halfway point, Obiri and compatriots Sharon Lokedi and Edna Kiplagat finally separated themselves in the final three miles.

Obiri and Lokedi ran shoulder-to-shoulder before Obiri pulled away in the final mile, Lokedi finishing eight seconds back and Kiplagat completing the Kenyan podium sweep 44 seconds adrift.

Lemma, whose personal best of 2:01:48 makes him the fourth-fastest marathoner in history, was on pace to shatter the Boston course record of 2:03:02, set in 2011 by Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai.

He finished with the 10th-fastest Boston time ever, the draining hills on the second half of the course taking their toll and his lead dwindling as Chebet and Kenyan John Korir pushed the pace over the final miles.

Lemma had enough left to preserve his lead as behind him Esa charged past both Chebet and Korir to seize second.

It was Lemma's first marathon victory since his triumph in London in 2021.

It was all the more satisfying on a course where Lemma had twice failed to finish and placed 30th in 2019.

"I was able to redeem myself," Lemma told ESPN. "So I'm happy.

"My plan was to break the course record.

"But it's so hilly, up and down, and that took a lot and made me tired."

Lemma said the challenges posed by the course were perfect preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics marathon.

"The reason I came to run in Boston was because Boston Marathon is similar to the Paris Marathon - up and down the hills. It will help me there."

Mentions
AthleticsBoston Marathon
Related Articles
Bahraini marathon runner Marius Kimutai given three-year ban for doping
French president Macron wants Nakamura to sing at Olympic Games despite 'racist' backlash
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge eyes historic Olympic marathon hat-trick
Show more
Athletics
Poistogova-Guliyev set to lose London Olympics silver after Russian ban
Extreme marathon runner becomes first person to run entire length of Africa
Kipchoge and Jepchirchir: Who else makes Kenya's marathon squad for Olympic Games?
Russia rages against Olympic chiefs and accuses them of 'neo-Nazism'
Russia will not boycott Paris Games, Russian Olympic chief says
World Champion Noah Lyles aiming to win four Olympic golds in Paris
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible
How Xabi Alonso and a touch of tiki-taka lifted Leverkusen to brave new heights
Rafael Nadal confirms comeback at Barcelona Open with Flavio Cobolli up first
Scottie Scheffler secures Masters win with impressive final-round display

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings