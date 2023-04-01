Lyles changes mind, will race at Diamond League Final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Diamond League
  4. Lyles changes mind, will race at Diamond League Final
Lyles changes mind, will race at Diamond League Final
Lyles has been on fire this season
Lyles has been on fire this season
Reuters
Top American sprinter Noah Lyles (26) has decided to race one more time this season after all, having won three gold medals at the World Championships last month.

Lyles, who announced last week he was ending his season, now plans to run in the season-ending Prefontaine Classic Diamond League final, September 16th-17th in Eugene.

"You know what... I might have another 100m in me for the year," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He followed it up with: "I'm coming to @nikepreclassic. Let's go out with a (explosion emoji)."

Lyles was one of the highlights of the Budapest World Championships, becoming the first male athlete since Jamaican Usain Bolt to win gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

Mentions
AthleticsLyles NoahDiamond League
Related Articles
Triple world champion Lyles calls an end to season
Ta Lou, Lyles and Bol shine at final Diamond League meet before World Championships
Coleman roars to 100m title as Diamond League returns to China
Show more
Athletics
Staying injury-free is priority for world champion Chopra
Richardson backs up world 100m gold in Zurich
Noah Lyles insists not all criticism over NBA 'world champ' claims
Ukraine's Mahuchikh soars to world victory in women's high jump
Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold at world championships in javelin
US men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay as Dutch win women's event
Redemption for Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen with 5,000 metre world title
Most Read
United States and Serbia cruise into World Cup semi-finals
Manchester United under pressure to act over Antony assault claims
Gauff routs Ostapenko to reach US Open semi-finals
Fritz aims to down Djokovic as Gauff faces Ostapenko at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings