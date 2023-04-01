Richardson backs up world 100m gold in Zurich

Richardson backs up world 100m gold in Zurich
Sha'Carri Richardson was in fine form at last week's World Championships
Sha'Carri Richardson was in fine form at last week's World Championships
Reuters
Newly crowned world champion Sha'Carri Richardson (23) stormed to victory in the women's 100 metres at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting on Thursday.

The American, who captured her first world 100m title in Budapest last week in a sizzling 10.65 seconds, pulled away from the field over the final 30 metres in Zurich to cross in 10.88.

Natasha Morrison (30) clocked 11.00 to finish second and her fellow Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah (31) also ran 11.00 in third.

Kyron McMaster (26) of the British Virgin Islands handed Norwegian world record holder Karsten Warholm (27) his first 400 hurdles loss this season, taking victory in 47.27 to edge the weary-looking world champion Norwegian who crossed in 47.30.

Yulimar Rojas (27) of Venezuela won the women's triple jump and, unlike the world championships where she barely squeaked into the final before securing victory with her final attempt, the Olympic champion and world record holder leapt 15.15 metres to win by almost half a metre.

