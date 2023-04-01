Australia's Maxwell promises 'Big Show' in World Cup in India

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Australia's Maxwell promises 'Big Show' in World Cup in India
Australia's Maxwell promises 'Big Show' in World Cup in India
Maxwell missed the recent tour of South Africa with an ankle injury
Maxwell missed the recent tour of South Africa with an ankle injury
Reuters
Glenn Maxwell (34) stands out for his all-round abilities, but it is his bowling form that is expected to provide a massive boost for Australia as they launch their bid for a sixth 50-overs World Cup title next month.

During his second one-day international since breaking his leg in November 2022, Maxwell claimed a career-best 4-40 in Wednesday's victory against India to help Australia avoid a series whitewash heading into the World Cup.

His ability to clear boundary makes him a limited-overs asset, and Australia now have another potent spin option, besides Adam Zampa, in India's usually spin-friendly pitches.

"What he brings to our team from a balance perspective is really, really important for us," opener Mitchell Marsh said of Maxwell, who is nicknamed "Big Show" for his explosive batting.

"Just the ability for us to play the three quicks, a spinner and have Maxi who has the ability on the right wicket to bowl ten overs...it gives you a lot of flexibility with the teams you can pick or the way you can structure your batting line-up."

Maxwell missed the recent tour of South Africa with an ankle injury, but he has since bounced back and was adjudged player-of-the-match on Wednesday.

"It's been a lot of hard work," Maxwell said after Australia prevailed by 66 runs in the contest in Rajkot.

"The South Africa tour was a little bit of a setback. But it probably sped things up as well. I was able to get home and get an injection and get into my rehab.

"I feel like I'm in a decent place. I feel like I've come into this World Cup nice and fresh and I'm excited to hit the ground running."

Australia begin their World Cup campaign with an October 8 contest against hosts India in Chennai.

Mentions
CricketMaxwell GlennAustralia
Related Articles
Cummins, Smith and Starc return to Australia squad for India ODI series
Australia include injured quartet in ODI World Cup squad
Wade replaces injured Maxwell in Australia squad for South Africa tour
Show more
Cricket
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma to miss World Cup warm-up games
Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka cleared of sexual assault charge in Australia
Top order fires and Maxwell shines with ball as Australia avoid whitewash in India
England bid to join elite company in retaining World Cup title
Back injury keeps Tamim Iqbal out of Bangladesh World Cup squad
New Zealand's Southee cleared for World Cup after thumb surgery, aiming to play opener
Rain washes out third and final one-dayer between England and Ireland
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has his eyes set on World Cup return
Sri Lanka omit injured Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera for World Cup
Most Read
Madness in Napoli, Victor Osimhen's case and possible consequences
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Newcastle draw Man Utd in repeat of last season's EFL Cup final
EFL Cup roundup: Man City crash out as Liverpool and West Ham avoid scares

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings