Australia's Usman Khawaja reprimanded by ICC for wearing black armband

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Australia's Usman Khawaja reprimanded by ICC for wearing black armband
Australia's Usman Khawaja reprimanded by ICC for wearing black armband
Khawaja wore a black armband in support of Gaza
Khawaja wore a black armband in support of Gaza
Profimedia
Australia's Usman Khawaja (37) was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday for sporting a black armband after the global body's rules prevented him from wearing shoes with messages of support for Gaza in a test against Pakistan.

Khawaja had the messages "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" on his boots in the colours of the Palestinian flag during training before the opening test of the three-match series last week, which the hosts won by 360 runs in Perth.

The Pakistan-born opener intended to wear the boots in the game, according to Australian media reports, but was unable to do so under ICC regulations that prohibit messages related to political, religious or racial activities or causes.

He instead wore a black armband and the ICC said he was in breach of its Clothing and Equipment Regulations.

"Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the first test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages," an ICC spokesperson said.

"This is a breach under the category of an 'other breach' and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand."

Khawaja, who scored 41 and 90 in the first test, had said he believed the statements on his shoes in support of the people of Gaza were not political and vowed to fight the ICC.

Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza in response to the deadly October 7th cross-border attack by Hamas has killed thousands of Palestinians.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who like Khawaja is a Muslim with Pakistani heritage, was banned by the ICC in 2014 from wearing wristbands featuring the slogans "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine".

The ICC did, however, allow players to "take the knee" before international matches in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement in 2020 and 2021.

The second test begins on December 26th.

Mentions
CricketKhawaja UsmanAustralia
Related Articles
Australia in control as Warner ton wears down Pakistan in series opener
Statements on shoes 'not political', says Khawaja as he fights Gaza message ban
Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia test series
Show more
Cricket
Tom Curran handed four-match Big Bash League ban for intimidating umpire
Updated
Zimbabwe Cricket suspends Madhevere and Mavuta over alleged drug use
West Indies name seven uncapped players for Australia test matches
England coach Mott says Stokes and Archer still in the mix for T20 World Cup
Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe coach after World Cup failures
Cricket Corner: Aussie quicks break the bank as Phil Salt steps up to the plate
New Zealand down Bangladesh in second ODI despite Sarkar's superb innings
Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad in doubt for second test against Australia
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Liverpool stroll past West Ham to reach League Cup semi-finals
Nottingham Forest sack Steve Cooper, Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace him

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings