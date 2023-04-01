Australia in control as Warner ton wears down Pakistan in series opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Australia in control as Warner ton wears down Pakistan in series opener
Australia in control as Warner ton wears down Pakistan in series opener
Australia's David Warner in action
Australia's David Warner in action
Reuters
Opener David Warner (37) brushed aside any doubts about his test match pedigree on Thursday with a brutal 164-run assault on Pakistan's bowlers as Australia glided to 346-5 after 84 overs at stumps on day one of the series opener in Perth.

Warner, who intends to retire from tests after the third and final game in Sydney, combined with Usman Khawaja (41) in a 126-run opening stand to get the hosts off to a strong start after winning the toss.

A delightful uppercut for four in the 43rd over saw Warner bring up a breezy 125-ball hundred, his 26th in tests, prompting a trademark celebratory leap and a blown kiss towards the media box.

"It's my job to come out here and score runs, that was from the get-go to put pressure on the Pakistani bowlers," Warner, who had averaged only 32 in tests since the start of 2020, told Fox Cricket.

"There's going to be criticism but you've got to take that. There's no better way to silence them (than) by putting runs on the board."

The world test champions got off to a flyer, with spearhead quick Shaheen Afridi's 14-run opening over foreshadowing a punishing session for the visitors.

Khawaja, donning a black armband after International Cricket Council rules prohibited him from wearing shoes showing messages of solidarity with Gaza Palestinians, was first to fall after lunch, caught behind by Sarfaraz Ahmed off Afridi (1-75).

Departing soon after was Marnus Labuschagne (16), trapped lbw by medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf (1-65), leading Warner to dial back his attacking approach, highlighted by an outrageous lap shot over fine leg for six.

Warner rode his luck to survive a dropped catch and a mis-stumping to spinner Agha Salman, cashing in on anything in his zone to nail 16 boundaries and four sixes before miscuing debutant quick Aamer Jamal (2-63) to backward square in the 75th over.

The New South Welshman is now Australia's fifth-highest run scorer in tests with 8651, having overtaken past greats Matthew Hayden (8625) and Michael Clarke (8643) during the 211-ball vigil.

Pakistan will take heart from their disciplined post-lunch bowling performance and the possibility of restricting Australia to under 400 on day two, when Mitchell Marsh (15 not out) and Alex Carey (14 not out) resume the innings.

See the full scorecard here.

Mentions
CricketWarner DavidKhawaja UsmanAfridi ShaheenLabuschagne MarnusAustraliaPakistanTest Series
Related Articles
Cricket Corner: Aussie summer sparks into life as IPL franchises prepare to show might
Pakistan look to be positive against strong Australia team
Statements on shoes 'not political', says Khawaja as he fights Gaza message ban
Show more
Cricket
David Warner's ton silences critics as actions speak louder than words
Australian cricketer Cameron Green reveals chronic kidney disease
England must put the brakes on big-hitting West Indies: Buttler
South Africa reach rain-reduced target to beat India as Reeza Hendricks stars
Australia eye victory lap against Pakistan at end of stellar year
Jofra Archer plays in Barbados club match without England's permission
Most Read
Karius set for unlikely Champions League return with Newcastle against Milan
Youthful Manchester City beat Crvena Zvezda to maintain perfect Champions League record
Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through
Only bleak reality in Theatre of Dreams as Manchester United hit new low

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings