Red Bull's Verstappen starts Formula 1 season with commanding win in Bahrain

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Bahrain Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Red Bull's Verstappen starts Formula 1 season with commanding win in Bahrain
Red Bull's Verstappen starts Formula 1 season with commanding win in Bahrain
Updated
Verstappen will be the man to beat once again
Verstappen will be the man to beat once again
Reuters
Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen (26) opened his bid for a fourth successive title in dominant style with an unchallenged cruise to a Red Bull one-two victory in Saturday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Dutchman enjoyed a perfect day as he led from pole position and took a bonus point for the fastest lap on his way to finishing 22.4 seconds ahead of Mexican teammate Sergio Perez.

Carlos Sainz, who will be making way for seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next year, took the final podium spot in third place ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

The triumph under the Sakhir floodlights was Verstappen’s 55th career triumph and second in a row in Bahrain.

It gave him an eight-point lead over Perez in the overall standings and extended his record run at the top of the championship to 40 races since May 2022.

"Unbelievable, I think today went even better than expected," said Verstappen.

"It's special to have these kind of days, where it all feels perfect and you feel at one with the car."

Verstappen’s Saturday evening cruise dashed hopes for a hard-fought start to the season after Red Bull won all but one race last year.

The win was Red Bull's 114th since they arrived in Formula 1 20 years ago, lifting the team level with former champions Williams at fourth equal in the all-time lists.

A close-run qualifying and three different teams taking turns at the top in the three practice sessions had raised the prospect of a multi-team battle.

But, on Saturday Verstappen, winner of 19 of the 22 races last year, simply picked up where he left off and he has a record 24 to get through this season.

"A really, really professional drive, Max," Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase said over the radio.

"One-two finish, fastest lap, pole position, clean sweep," added his embattled team boss Christian Horner, cleared this week of misconduct after an investigation into allegations by a female employee.

George Russell was fifth for Mercedes.

The Briton had started third and run as high as second but he ran wide and conceded fourth to Leclerc in the closing stages, having already dropped behind Perez and Sainz.

Leclerc himself endured a difficult race as he complained of braking issues and locked up several times.

Lando Norris was sixth for McLaren ahead of Hamilton.

The 39-year-old Briton, starting ninth, had banked on his Mercedes’ long run pace to bring him into contention but was on the back foot after his seat broke.

Australian Oscar Piastri was eighth in the other McLaren while Aston Martin teammates Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll completed the top 10.

Stroll, son of Canadian team owner Lawrence, had ground to make up after being tipped into a spin at the first corner by the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg.

The contact damaged the German’s front wing, dashing his hopes of converting his top-10 start into a strong points-paying result.

All 20 cars crossed the line in a race without retirements.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportBahrain Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Verstappen MaxPerez SergioLeclerc CharlesHamilton LewisStroll LanceRussell GeorgeAlonso FernandoHulkenberg NicoNorris LandoPiastri OscarSainz Carlos Jr.
Related Articles
Verstappen picks up where he left off to take pole for season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Bahrain practice while Max Verstappen in sixth
Geri Halliwell joins embattled husband Christian Horner at Bahrain Grand Prix
Show more
Auto racing
Red Bull boss Christian Horner seeks to draw line under misconduct probe
Alonso feeling 'great' after better-than-expected first qualifying of the season
Mercedes hope to be in 'sweet spot' for opening race after mixed qualifying
Ferrari's Sainz goes fastest in final practice session for Bahrain Grand Prix
Christian Horner still in the spotlight after anonymous email spreads through Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton admits 'it's a shock' as Mercedes top Bahrain practice
Formula 1 team bosses seek transparency over Christian Horner investigation
Most Read
Rublev defaulted in final set for screaming at line judge as Bublik reaches Dubai final
Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes detained by police in Dubai on route to Russia
Football Tracker: Carvajal error hands Valencia second against Real, Marseille in action
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings