Rovanpera set for title as title contender Evans crashes out in Central European Rally

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Central European Rally WRC
  4. Rovanpera set for title as title contender Evans crashes out in Central European Rally
Rovanpera set for title as title contender Evans crashes out in Central European Rally
Toyota's Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin in action
Toyota's Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin in action
Reuters
World rally championship title contender Elfyn Evans (34) crashed out of the inaugural Central European rally on Saturday, leaving Toyota teammate Kalle Rovanpera (23) set for a second successive crown.

The season's penultimate round ends on Sunday and Rovanpera will retain the title if he matches or scores more points than Evans, who misjudged a corner on the 11th Muhltal stage and slid into a barn door.

The car was too damaged to continue.

Overnight leader Rovanpera was in second place after Saturday's 11th stage and 11.1 seconds behind Hyundai's Thierry Neuville with three more stages to run in the second leg.

"I knew that Elfyn was off, so why would I risk anything anymore?" said the Finn.

"Now the goal is a bit different and we will just try to finish with some good points."

Sunday sees a further four stages in the rally on roads in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.

Mentions
Auto racingEvans ElfynRovanpera KalleNeuville ThierryCentral European Rally WRCWRC
Related Articles
Rovanpera on track for title after building lead in Central European Rally
Ott Tanak wins in Chile as Toyota clinch manufacturers' title
Champion Rovanpera on brink of Acropolis victory
Show more
Auto racing
Formula E champion Jake Dennis to have Red Bull practice run in Abu Dhabi
Red Bull haven't been 'massively supportive' of Perez, says Lewis Hamilton
Verstappen fastest in first two practics sessions of Mexico Grand Prix
Triple world champion Verstappen fastest in first Mexican practice as rookies get a run
Lewis Hamilton says that unchecked cars were also illegal at United States Grand Prix
What happens on track stays on track, Perez tells home fans as Red Bull hire bodyguards
F1 Academy champion Marta Garcia moves up with fully-funded seat
Mercedes to move on from Austin blow with 'sunny optimism' in Mexico
Most Read
Hack the weekend: Chelsea, Anderlecht and Slovacko all facing tricky challenges
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Lewandowski on course to play in upcoming Clasico, says Barcelona's Xavi
FIFA ratifies 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle's Tonali over betting scandal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings