Rovanpera set for title as title contender Evans crashes out in Central European Rally

World rally championship title contender Elfyn Evans (34) crashed out of the inaugural Central European rally on Saturday, leaving Toyota teammate Kalle Rovanpera (23) set for a second successive crown.

The season's penultimate round ends on Sunday and Rovanpera will retain the title if he matches or scores more points than Evans, who misjudged a corner on the 11th Muhltal stage and slid into a barn door.

The car was too damaged to continue.

Overnight leader Rovanpera was in second place after Saturday's 11th stage and 11.1 seconds behind Hyundai's Thierry Neuville with three more stages to run in the second leg.

"I knew that Elfyn was off, so why would I risk anything anymore?" said the Finn.

"Now the goal is a bit different and we will just try to finish with some good points."

Sunday sees a further four stages in the rally on roads in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.