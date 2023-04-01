Rovanpera on track for title after building lead in Central European Rally

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Central European Rally WRC
  4. Rovanpera on track for title after building lead in Central European Rally
Rovanpera on track for title after building lead in Central European Rally
Rovanpera in action during the rally
Rovanpera in action during the rally
Profimedia
Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera (23) was set for a second successive world rally title after building up a 36.4-second lead over Hyundai's Thierry Neuville (35) on the first full day of the Central European Rally on Friday.

Rovanpera will secure the championship in the season's penultimate round if he matches or beats teammate Elfyn Evans' points haul.

Evans was running in third place but 47.2 seconds off the Finn's pace after the day's six wet and slippery asphalt stages in the Czech Republic.

Rovanpera won all three of the morning stages, taking advantage of being first on the roads with less mud to deal with, and he won one more in the afternoon.

"It has been super tricky today," said Rovanpera.

"Luckily, the weather was on our side for once with the starting position. It was good to be the first car on the road. We can be happy with our day."

Neuville had led after Thursday's opening two stages but dropped to third before getting back ahead of Evans on the day's closing stage.

M-Sport Ford's Ott Tanak was in fourth place with Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta fifth and France's eight times world champion Sebastian Ogier in sixth place, also for Toyota.

Hyundai's Esapekka Lappi crashed heavily on the fifth stage, without injury.

Saturday features two stages in Austria before moving into Germany.

Follow the rally on Flashscore.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingCentral European Rally WRCRovanpera KalleEvans ElfynNeuville Thierry
Related Articles
Ott Tanak wins in Chile as Toyota clinch manufacturers' title
Rovanpera wins Acropolis Rally to extend WRC lead
Champion Rovanpera on brink of Acropolis victory
Show more
Motorsport
Triple world champion Verstappen fastest in first Mexican practice as rookies get a run
Martin throws down the gauntlet at Thailand MotoGP, leader Bagnaia in seventh
Lewis Hamilton says that unchecked cars were also illegal at United States Grand Prix
What happens on track stays on track, Perez tells home fans as Red Bull hire bodyguards
Mercedes to move on from Austin blow with 'sunny optimism' in Mexico
Sergio Perez to feel the love in Mexico even if home win seems distant dream
Formula 1 Focus: Norris the Nearly Man, Perez in peril as Hamilton homes in
Norris fears that McLaren have missed their best chance of a win this season
Logan Sargeant ends a 30-year wait for American driver to score points in F1
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
Hack the weekend: Chelsea, Anderlecht and Slovacko all facing tricky challenges
Lewandowski on course to play in upcoming Clasico, says Barcelona's Xavi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings