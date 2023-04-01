Sainz stretches Dakar lead over lost Loeb as Ekstrom wins stage eight

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Dakar-Cars Dakar
  4. Sainz stretches Dakar lead over lost Loeb as Ekstrom wins stage eight
Sainz stretches Dakar lead over lost Loeb as Ekstrom wins stage eight
Team Audi Sport's Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz in action during stage eight
Team Audi Sport's Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz in action during stage eight
Reuters
Triple Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz (61) stretched his overall lead on Monday as closest French rival Sebastien Loeb (49) lost his way in the Saudi Arabian desert.

While Mattias Ekstrom won the 458km eighth stage from Al Duwadimi to Ha'il in an Audi one-two with Stephane Peterhansel, teammate Sainz finished fourth in the car category to go nearly 25 minutes clear.

The father of the Ferrari Formula One driver and namesake had seen his lead trimmed by Loeb to 19 minutes on Sunday.

"I think there’s still a long way for me and there are long stages to come," said the Spaniard.

"You can see how easy it is to lose five or 10 minutes on this race. It’s so easy, due to navigation, punctures, everything. It’s very stressful."

Loeb, driving a Prodrive Hunter for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, was 10th fastest after a navigation error added five km to his route.

"It was a difficult day today. We had a good stage. I was really pushing hard all through the stage, but we made a mistake with the navigation and lost around 10 minutes," said Loeb.

This year's event has turned into a duel between Sainz and Loeb, a nine times world rally champion who has yet to win the Dakar, with Qatar's reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah out of contention along with Ekstrom and Peterhansel.

The rally finishes in Yanbu on Friday.

In the motorcycle category, overshadowed by the death of Spanish competitor Carles Falcon after a crash a week ago, American Honda rider Ricky Brabec increased his lead over Botswana's Ross Branch to 42 seconds.

The leading pair had been separated by just a second on Sunday night.

Argentine brothers Kevin and Luciano Benavides finished first and second in the stage.

Mentions
Auto racingLoeb SebastienSainz Carlos Sr.Ekstrom MattiasPeterhansel StephaneAl-Attiyah NasserBrabec RickyBranch RossFalcon CarlesDakar-Cars DakarDakar-Bikes DakarDakarMotorsport
Related Articles
Accident during 48-hour stage ends Al-Rajhi's hopes of home Dakar win in Saudi Arabia
Dakar stage win moves Al-Attiyah up to second behind favourite Al-Rajhi
Spanish rider Carles Falcon seriously injured in Dakar crash, Carlos Sainz leads cars
Show more
Auto racing
Toto Wolff signs three-year contract extension with Mercedes until 2026
Jenson Button has eye on new peaks ahead of 'emotional' Le Mans
Sebastien Loeb starts the final Dakar week with a win to close on Carlos Sainz
Guenther Steiner 'stung' by lack of a proper farewell from Haas
Sainz leads Dakar as Loeb wins stage six and Al-Attiyah's hopes end
Steiner leaves Haas in shock exit, engineer Komatsu takes over as team principal
Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar stage four but Yazeed Al Rajhi stretches overall lead
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ali Carter to win record-extending eighth Masters title
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema's future at Al Ittihad uncertain, Firmino linked with Chelsea
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Ali Carter takes early lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Masters final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings