Aston Martin's Alonso warns of 'consequences' as speculation runs wild

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix
Reuters
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso (42) warned of unspecified "consequences" after the Formula One rumour mill went into overdrive with speculation about the double world champion's future.

The Spaniard was linked with a shock move to Red Bull, as a replacement for Sergio Perez, in social media speculation after last Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix.

Some suggested he might be losing faith in Aston Martin, a team he joined at the end of last season from Renault-owned Alpine, with the Spaniard's loyalty also seemingly in question.

"I'm not demotivated at all, I'm still enjoying a lot the project, I love the team, I think we had an incredible season even if now we are not obviously fast enough," he told reporters at Brazil's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

"There are always going to be some rumours in Formula One, we should not believe maybe the people that are saying those rumours.

"These rumours are coming from people that are just social media guys, they want just some followers. It's a shame and I will make sure there are consequences."

The driver did not offer any further explanation of what the "consequences" might be.

Alonso started the season with three straight podiums and six top-three finishes in the first eight races, but Aston Martin's form has tailed off and he has not finished higher than sixth in the last six races.

Aston Martin have dropped from second place early on to fifth in the constructors' standings, although they have scored more than four times as many points as last season when they finished seventh.

Alonso has a contract to the end of 2024 with his team, as does Mexican Perez.

