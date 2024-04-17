Chinese F1 fans hope Zhou can shrug off poor form on home debut

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Chinese F1 fans hope Zhou can shrug off poor form on home debut
Chinese F1 fans hope Zhou can shrug off poor form on home debut
Zhou has made a poor start to the season
Zhou has made a poor start to the season
Reuters
Guanyu Zhou's (24) Chinese fans hope the country's first and only Formula 1 driver can shrug off a poor run of form and shine on his home debut to answer the critics who view his passport as the predominant reason he has a drive.

Sauber's Zhou, who races in Shanghai this week in China's first grand prix since 2019, has failed to score in the season's first four races but local supporters remain positive.

Having a Chinese driver is a boon for F1 and its owner Liberty Media who see the world's second-largest country as a key market. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said in the past that China could ultimately host two races.

"That Zhou is a Chinese driver is definitely relevant to his team choosing him," said Li Qixiang, an F1 fan from Shanghai and chemistry teacher with tickets for Sunday's race.

"His personal performance is quite controversial among his fans. His potential is recognised but it's hard to say how he really ranks compared with the other drivers. If his car is good, he may perform better."

Zhou enjoyed a relatively successful junior career, winning races in the feeder Formula 2 series in 2021 and against a competitive field which included current McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who finished on the podium twice as a rookie last year.

The Chinese driver has qualified last over the past three races.

"Zhou Guanyu's ability to improve his qualifying has reached an imminent juncture. I am really looking forward to seeing Zhou get tough in front of his home fans in Shanghai," wrote one Chinese commentator on social media platform Xiaohongshu.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, with Sauber due to become the factory Audi team in 2026 and uncertainty about the future lineup.

The German manufacturer has ambitious goals and has also been linked to race winners like Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who is looking for a seat for next season when seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton replaces him.

Many of Zhou's supporters lay the blame for his lack of success on Swiss-based Sauber, who have been midfield battlers for decades on a far smaller budget than manufacturer rivals.

"My expectations are a bit low for Shanghai, to be honest. Zhou Guanyu will only get one practice session to get used to the track... I feel he might not even make it into the second part of qualifying," wrote another Chinese fan on Xiaohongshu.

The Chinese Grand Prix is also the first sprint race of the season, with just one practice session before sprint qualifying on Friday and that 100km race on Saturday before regular qualifying.

Mentions
Auto racingFormula 1Zhou GuanyuKick SauberMotorsport
Related Articles
Loose wheelnut costs Sauber points and 5,000 euros in poor Australian showing
Pride and hype as F1 roars back to China after Covid absence
Formula 1's record 24-race calendar for 2024: From Bahrain to Abu Dhabi
Show more
Auto racing
Australia to hold 2025 F1 season opener instead of Bahrain due to Ramadan
Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso extends Aston Martin contract
Formula 1 Focus: Red Bull return to winning ways as Ferrari continue to impress
World champion Verstappen questions wisdom of sprint race on China return
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes woes continue at 'difficult' Japanese GP
No one is going to catch Max Verstappen, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
Charles Leclerc delighted with Ferrari strategy in Japan after fourth place finish
Max Verstappen back to winning ways to lead Red Bull 1-2 in Japan
Most Read
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Three key battles to watch in the second leg
Mbappe nets twice to send PSG into Champions League semis amid Barcelona implosion
Arsenal set for season-defining Champions League test at Bayern Munich
Dortmund win six-goal thriller to dump out Atletico and reach Champions League semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings