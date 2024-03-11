Massa takes action against F1, FIA and Ecclestone in London High Court

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Massa takes action against F1, FIA and Ecclestone in London High Court
Massa takes action against F1, FIA and Ecclestone in London High Court
Updated
Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 12, 2017 Williams' Felipe Massa after the race
Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 12, 2017 Williams' Felipe Massa after the race
Reuters
Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa (42) has taken action in the London High Court against Formula One, former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone and the governing FIA seeking recognition as 2008 world champion and financial compensation.

A court document provided by Massa's representatives said the best estimate of his alleged financial losses from missing out on the title by a single point was 64 million pounds ($82 million) plus interest.

That sum represented the difference in salary for the remainder of his career and money from sponsorship and commercial opportunities, as well as a 1.7 million pound bonus he would have received from Ferrari.

"I always said that I would fight until the end. As FIA and FOM decided to do nothing, we will seek the correction of this historical injustice through the courts," Massa said.

"The matter is now with the lawyers and they are fully authorized to do whatever is necessary so that justice is done for the sport."

Formula One Management (FOM) and the Paris-based International Automobile Federation would not comment on the move when contacted by Reuters.

The 2008 title went to Britain's Lewis Hamilton, who was then racing for McLaren and is now a seven-times champion with Mercedes.

Reuters was unable to locate immediately a record of a lawsuit brought by Massa on the court's electronic filing system but Massa's representatives provided court documents which stated that the lawsuit was filed on Monday.

Massa wants the FIA to acknowledge it breached its own regulations by not immediately investigating a Singapore Grand Prix crash that blew up the following year into one of the sport's biggest scandals.

The Brazilian has highlighted an Ecclestone quote to the German website F1 Insider stating that Massa should have been world champion and was "deprived of the title he deserved".

The Briton, now 93, also said there was not "enough information at that time to investigate the matter" and cancel the Singapore race.

Ecclestone told Reuters last August he could not remember saying the quotes attributed to him.

"Attempts to resolve the matter amicably have not been successful so far, leaving, therefore, no alternative but to take the issue to court," Brazilian law firm Vieira Rezende Advogados said in a statement.

"Recent events highlight the continued relevance of issues of transparency and integrity in Formula One, and it is clear that serious work is needed to restore its credibility and secure its long-term future."

Massa was leading the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix from pole position when fellow Brazilian Nelson Piquet Jr crashed into the wall on lap 14 of 61.

The crash triggered the safety car and benefited Piquet's Renault team mate Fernando Alonso, who won the race. Massa failed to score after a bungled pitstop.

Piquet revealed in 2009 that he had been told to crash by team bosses, who were subsequently banned.

Hamilton won the 2008 title from Massa after overtaking Toyota's Timo Glock for fifth place on the last lap of the season's final race, won by Massa, in Brazil.

Massa did not win again after 2008, with the Brazilian suffering a near-fatal head injury at the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix. He retired in 2017.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportMassa FelipePiquet NelsonHamilton LewisAlonso FernandoFormula 1Glock Timo
Related Articles
Max Verstappen continues dominance with victory at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Alonso tops FP2 in Saudi Arabia after finishing second to Verstappen in first session
No Jos, but Max Verstappen and Red Bull have questions to answer in Saudi Arabia
Show more
Auto racing
Haas impressed by rising star Bearman, Ferrari to wait and see about Sainz
Formula 1 Focus: Bearman steals the show in Saudi Arabia as Red Bull's civil war ramps up
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia begins MotoGP title defence with victory in Qatar
Mercedes would do handstands to have Max Verstappen says Toto Wolff
Red Bull chief Christian Horner maintains 'nobody is bigger than the team'
Oliver Bearman makes dream debut as F1's Driver of the Day and seventh place finish
Marko confirms he's staying as Red Bull advisor after positive talks with CEO
Martin keeps Binder at bay to win MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix season-opening sprint
Most Read
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool robbed of penalty in thrilling draw with Man City
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
Granit Xhaka 'using Arsenal pain' to propel Bayer Leverkusen's title run
Football Tracker: Roma rescue point against Fiorentina, Marseille defeat Nantes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings