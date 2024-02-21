Mercedes say Antonelli will be on F1 grid soon, refuse to rule out giving him 2025 seat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Mercedes say Antonelli will be on F1 grid soon, refuse to rule out giving him 2025 seat
Mercedes say Antonelli will be on F1 grid soon, refuse to rule out giving him 2025 seat
Antonelli is highly rated by Mercedes
Antonelli is highly rated by Mercedes
AFP
Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli (17) will be in Formula 1 but Mercedes want to see how he fares in Formula 2 before deciding the next step, team boss Toto Wolff said on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old is considered a contender for the seat that will become vacant when seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025.

Wolff said this month that Hamilton's departure could be a chance for a bold move.

"We've got that curveball thrown at us with Lewis in the beginning of February and I want to do the opposite when choosing the driver for next year," Wolff told reporters during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

"It's clear Kimi has been in our junior academy since he was 11 and we have great pleasure in watching him grow as a young man and growing through the ranks, but I also want to take a little bit of pressure off him.

"He's just 17, he's won everything he needed to win in his rookie seasons and I think he's going to be in Formula 1. He's going to be a very, very successful driver in Formula One. But he hasn't started his Formula 2 campaign yet."

Wolff said there was also a long list of drivers in Formula 1 who could be available for 2025, with no decision likely any time soon.

Mercedes placed George Russell at Williams to gain experience before he graduated to become Hamilton's team mate and Williams are now run by Wolff's former strategy chief James Vowles.

Vowles was one of those who made the decision to hire Antonelli for the Mercedes junior programme but he warned against assuming the Italian would follow Russell's example.

"I have no doubt that Kimi will be in Formula 1," he said. "He's done incredibly well in his junior series. But that doesn't mean he'll be in Williams necessarily.

"I'm fortunate enough to have two juniors myself in F2 and F3... so we're starting to build a programme to develop the next generation of drivers."

Vowles said current driver Alex Albon, who could be a target for other teams including Mercedes and Red Bull, were both under contract.

"It's just a question of seeing how everything plays out across the net six months," he added.

Mentions
Auto racingAntonelli Andrea KimiMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Wolff says Horner allegations are 'an issue for all of Formula 1', calls for transparency
Formula E boss bets $250,000 on Max Verstappen taking Formula 1 title again
Max Verstappen back on top as Red Bull dominate first day of testing in Bahrain
Updated
Show more
Auto racing
New Mercedes feels nicer to drive, says Russell after opening day of testing
Questions hang over Red Bull ahead of F1 testing in Bahrain
Formula 1 urges speedy resolution to Red Bull's inquiry into Christian Horner
Esapekka Lappi wins Rally Sweden to secure back-to-back Hyundai victories
Hyundai's Esapekka Lappi heading for first victory since 2017 at Rally Sweden
From contenders to pretenders: A closer look at every team's car for the 2024 F1 season
Most Read
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel agree to part ways at the end of the season
Ace machine Ivo Karlovic officially calls time on 'unorthodox' career
Veteran Alex Morgan replaces injured Mia Fishel on USWNT's Gold Cup roster

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings