Barcelona players must share responsibility for poor run, says defender Kounde

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Barcelona players must share responsibility for poor run, says defender Kounde
Barcelona players must share responsibility for poor run, says defender Kounde
Kounde has defended his coach
Kounde has defended his coach
Reuters
Barcelona players must shoulder the blame for the club's dismal performances this season, defender Jules Kounde said as the reigning Spanish champions find themselves eight points off the top spot in LaLiga.

Barca suffered a heavy defeat against old rivals Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup last weekend, losing 4-1. The Catalan side also sit behind this campaign's surprise package Girona, Real and Athletic Club in the Spanish top-flight.

With pressure mounting, a 3-1 win over fourth-tier Unionistas de Salamanca in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Thursday was a welcome boost for Xavi's team.

"At the end of the day, you can talk about the coach, but we (the players) are the ones out there on the pitch," Kounde, who was one of the goalscorers against Unionistas, told Movistar.

"When there are bad results, it's also our fault, of course. We had to react tonight. This game was important, and we have to move forward with intensity, which is what I think we have lacked this season.

"Winning the Copa is one of the objectives, and after a tough defeat on Sunday, we needed to show a reaction. We put in a serious performance."

Barca next visit Real Betis in the league on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballKounde JulesBarcelona
Related Articles
Lethargic Barcelona fight back to win cup match against lowly Unionistas
Haaland, Pimenta and Real Madrid: Why all the speculation threatens Man City's ambitions
French police reportedly search finance ministry tax offices over Neymar transfer
Show more
Football
Everton vs Premier League going to get ugly, say ex-Liverpool player Molby
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic close to Hajduk Split return, Bayern interested in Trippier
Updated
Mohamed Salah's injury must be significant if he needed to go off, says Jurgen Klopp
South Korea keeper Kim Seung-Gyu ruled out of Asian Cup with knee injury
Hosts Ivory Coast hope Sebastian Haller can return for final group game
Jordan Henderson concedes on 'difficult year' for him and new club Ajax
Ivan Toney set to captain Brentford on return from ban against Nottingham Forest
OPINION: Jordan Henderson's dreary Saudi backtrack serves as a warning sign
Mac Allister wants Liverpool to make their mark as Arsenal eye revival
Editors' Picks: AFCON continues as Leipzig take on Leverkusen in top-of-the-table clash
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic close to Hajduk Split return, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Anna Blinkova ousts Elena Rybakina in history-making Australian Open tiebreak

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings