French police reportedly search finance ministry tax offices over Neymar transfer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. French police reportedly search finance ministry tax offices over Neymar transfer
French police reportedly search finance ministry tax offices over Neymar transfer
Neymar signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.
Neymar signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.
Reuters
French police have searched the Finance Ministry's tax administration offices over allegations of favourable treatment granted to football club Paris Saint-Germain over the transfer of Brazilian star Neymar (31), a source close to the investigation said.

The source, who confirmed earlier reports of the raid by news outlet Mediapart, added that the raid was part of a bigger investigation.

Mediapart had reported earlier that the suspected favourable tax treatment was given to the club as part of Neymar's 2017 transfer from Barcelona to PSG.

The Economics and Finance Ministry declined to comment.

Paris Saint-Germain did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Mentions
FootballNeymarPSGBarcelona
Related Articles
Mbappe, Bellingham, Haaland and Vinicius - Who is ready to claim football's throne?
Champions League Round of 16: Manchester City and Arsenal draw favourable opponents
Champions League last-16: Remaining clubs learn their fate in Nyon draw
Show more
Football
Dortmund boss says Jadon Sancho in 'outstanding' shape despite lay-off
EXCLUSIVE: Alfredo Somedo wants to 'keep dreaming for Guinea Bissau' at AFCON
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson close to sealing Ajax move, Phillips in high demand
Updated
Jordan Henderson set to leave Al Ettifaq with Ajax medical booked
Japan's Moriyasu welcomes criticism despite starting Asian Cup with 4-2 win over Vietnam
Wolves fan plucked from crowd to take on fourth official duties in FA Cup match
Race for the Scudetto: Mourinho sacked, Vlahovic carries Juventus and Inter hit top form
FA Cup roundup: Andre Gomes goal sees Everton through at expense of Crystal Palace
Updated
Spirited Zambia hang on to claim crucial draw against DR Congo
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson close to sealing Ajax move, Phillips in high demand
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings