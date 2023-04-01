Bas de Leede ton guides Netherlands to World Cup qualification

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Bas de Leede ton guides Netherlands to World Cup qualification
Bas de Leede ton guides Netherlands to World Cup qualification
Updated
Netherlands needed to chase down their victory target of 278 in 44 overs in order to leap-frog Scotland into second place
Netherlands needed to chase down their victory target of 278 in 44 overs in order to leap-frog Scotland into second place
Reuters
Bas de Leede (23) struck a superb 123 as Netherlands sealed qualification for the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India with a four-wicket victory over Scotland on Thursday in their final fixture at the preliminary tournament played in Zimbabwe.

Netherlands needed to chase down their victory target of 278 in 44 overs in order to not only win the game but also leap-frog Scotland into second place in the table on net run rate.

It was a feat they achieved in 42.5 overs to join Sri Lanka as the second qualifiers from the preliminary tournament.

Netherlands will appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011. This year’s global finals will be staged from October 5-November 19.

"We had a look at the targets, where we wanted to be at the halfway point," De Leede said at the post-match presentation.

"The rate was 10 to 11 runs per over, so we had to go into T20 mode and try and score as many runs as we could and see where it would take us.

"It's amazing, I can't describe the feeling, it's going to be one big party tonight!"

Netherlands elected to field and restricted Scotland to 277 for nine in their 50 overs on a good batting wicket. In-form Brandon McMullen smashed 106 for the Scots, his second century of the qualifiers, while De Leede took 5-52.

The Dutch were up with the rate for most of their innings, knowing they had only 44 overs to achieve their target, and a burst from De Leede sealed the win.

It was his first One-Day International century as he finished with 123 from 92 balls, run out with his team two runs short of their target.

"I'm honestly buzzing right down, just sitting with the boys, I'm shaking," Netherlands seamer Logan van Beek said. "We have tried to build a culture, each one of us brought our own spirit.

"We overcame all obstacles, no-one gave us a shot, but now we're going to the World Cup. All hail Bas de Leede."

Mentions
CricketNetherlandsde Leede BasScotlandZimbabweSri LankaKing Brandon
Related Articles
Wilting West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time after Scotland loss
West Indies' decline a long time coming, says former captain Brathwaite
Sri Lanka down Scotland to qualify for Super Six stage of Cricket World Cup qualifiers
Show more
Cricket
Recalled Mitchell Marsh punishes England with century to give Australia momentum
Updated
Leading England players lined up for second season of SA20
England keep Women's Ashes hopes alive in T20 thriller against Australia
Australia star Steve Smith eyes all-time great status as 100th Test looms
England rest Anderson and Tongue for third Ashes test as Moeen and Wood included
Joe Root appeals for calm, predicts Jonny Bairstow backlash in Leeds
Australian spinner Todd Murphy braced for England assault in third Ashes Test
Former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar named India's new chairman of selectors
England to host Pakistan in 2024 ahead of T20 World Cup defence
England's Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes series with dislocated shoulder
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, Guler joins Real
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Mason Mount completes £60million Manchester United move from Chelsea
England into Euro U21 final after breezing past Israel