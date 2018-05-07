MLB roundup: Ian Happ homers from left and right side in Cubs' rout

The only other time Happ homered from each side was back in May 2018

Ian Happ (29) hit a pair of three-run homers - one from each side of the plate - as the Chicago Cubs salvaged the series finale on Thursday with a 10-2 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Happ was 4-for-4 with a career-high six RBIs. He homered off Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez in the fourth and right-hander Seranthony Dominguez in the fifth. The only other time Happ homered from each side was May 7, 2018, against the Marlins.

Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon (5-4) got the win, giving up two runs on four hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Chicago broke a three-game losing streak but has lost seven of its last 11. The Phillies have won eight of 12.

The Phillies carried a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth after Nick Castellanos hit his 12th home run, a solo shot, in the top of the inning. But the Cubs erupted for eight runs over the fourth and fifth innings combined. Sanchez (6-4), who had thrown 19 straight scoreless innings, gave up seven runs on seven hits and three walks over four-plus innings.

Jose Miranda and Ryan Jeffers combined for eight hits and seven RBIs as Minnesota pounded Detroit in Minneapolis in a game that was called in the bottom of the seventh due to inclement weather.

Miranda went 5-for-5 and scored four runs while driving in three. Jeffers' three hits included a homer and four RBIs as the Twins took two of three games in the series. Bailey Ober (8-4) gave up three runs (one earned) on seven hits in six innings while striking out eight.

Detroit starter Kenta Maeda (2-5) was rocked for nine runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. Colt Keith homered and Jake Rogers drove in two runs.

Julio Rodriguez broke out of a 3-for-37 slump with a home run and a double, rallying Seattle past visiting Baltimore in a matchup of division leaders.

J.P. Crawford hit a three-run double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a tie and Mitch Garver followed with a two-run homer as the American League West-leading Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak.

Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg went deep for the Orioles, the AL East leaders, who led 2-0 entering the bottom of the fifth. Baltimore had won six of its previous seven games.

Jake Irvin gave up just one hit and one walk over eight scoreless innings and Jesse Winker delivered a pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning as host Washington edged New York in just under two hours.

Winker belted his 10th home run of the season to make his mark on the pitchers' duel. Nationals right-hander Derek Law pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts for his first save. Irvin (7-6) struck out eight, and it was the first time he pitched eight innings in his career. He retired his final 17 straight batters.

Mets reliever Adrian Houser (1-5) gave up the home run to Winker and was saddled with the loss after seven scoreless innings from starter Jose Quintana, who gave up four hits with three walks and one strikeout. It was Winker's sixth home run in 23 career at-bats against Houser.