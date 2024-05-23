MLB roundup: Juan Soto hits two more home runs as Yankees continue to roll

MLB roundup: Juan Soto hits two more home runs as Yankees continue to roll

Juan Soto celebrates one of his two home runs on Wednesday
Juan Soto celebrates one of his two home runs on WednesdayWendell Cruz - USA TODAY Sports
Juan Soto hit two home runs and drove in three and Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo also homered as the host New York Yankees snapped a two-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

It was the second multi-home run game in five games for Soto and the 19th of his career. He had a chance for his first three-homer game in the seventh inning when he came up with two outs and the bases loaded but Mariners reliever Cody Bolton struck him out.

Anthony Volpe extended his hitting streak to 15 games with two hits and also scored two runs for New York, which stretched its American League East lead to three games over the Baltimore Orioles.

Nestor Cortes (3-4) picked up the win, allowing three hits over five shutout innings. It marked the 10th straight game a Yankees starter went five or more innings while allowing two or fewer runs.

Royals 8 Tigers 3

Cole Ragans struck out a career-high 12 batters, Freddy Fermin drove in three runs, and host Kansas City completed a three-game series sweep by downing Detroit.

Ragans (4-3) gave up just one hit and walked three in six scoreless innings, holding the Tigers hitless through 5 2/3 innings. Bobby Witt Jr supplied a two-run double and Nelson Velazquez had a solo homer for the Royals. Maikel Garcia had two hits and scored two runs.

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal (6-1) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings with six strikeouts. Andy Ibanez led the offense with a two-run double.

Twins 3 Nationals 2

Max Kepler homered, doubled and scored two runs and Carlos Correa also hit a home run to lead visiting Minnesota to a victory over Washington in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Steven Okert (1-0) picked up the win in relief of starter Simeon Woods Richardson, who was lifted after allowing just three singles over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Okert retired all four batters he faced, striking out two. Jhoan Duran picked up his fourth save.

Joey Meneses homered as part of a 2-for-4 day for the Nationals. Jake Irvin (2-5), a product of Thomas Jefferson High School in Bloomington, who grew up attending Twins games, took the loss in his first career start against his hometown team.

Cardinals 5 Orioles 4

Brendan Donovan hit a two-run double as St. Louis rallied past visiting Baltimore to complete a three-game sweep.

That snapped the Orioles' streak of 106 series of two-plus decisions without being swept. The streak - the third-longest in National League/American League history - started in May 2022.

Masyn Winn had a double, a homer and two runs scored as the Cardinals erased a 3-0 deficit. St. Louis has won eight of its last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander hit RBI singles and Ryan O'Hearn had an RBI groundout for Baltimore. Cole Irvin (4-2) gave up five runs (three earned) in 3 1/3 innings and took the loss for the Orioles, who have dropped four of their last five.

Check out all the results from Wednesday's MLB games with Flashscore.

